MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.61, but opened at $92.86. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 47,712 shares traded.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
