MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 6% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 221,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 691,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

