MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 423,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,041,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.