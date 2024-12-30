MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $301.75 and last traded at $308.82. 7,260,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,921,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.00.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

