Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 2,878,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,945,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).
Minoan Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08.
About Minoan Group
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minoan Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.