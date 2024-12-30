Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock remained flat at $4.89 during trading on Monday. 593,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

