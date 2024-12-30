Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $5.42 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 13.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.