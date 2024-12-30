Mobileye Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 48,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,636 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after buying an additional 4,517,217 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 174,692 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 4,327,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,524. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

