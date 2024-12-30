Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 392594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 23.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

