Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 161,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 337,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.07. The stock has a market cap of £20.30 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,740.60). 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

