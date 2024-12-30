MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Down 2.9 %

MSAIW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 159,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

