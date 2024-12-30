MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MultiSensor AI Stock Down 2.9 %
MSAIW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 159,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
MultiSensor AI Company Profile
