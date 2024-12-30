My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Reports Exercise of Warrants Resulting in $3.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

My Size, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2024, announcing the exercise of warrants to purchase 653,028 shares of common stock of the company. These warrants were issued during the warrant repricing transaction in May 2024. The exercise of the warrants has resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company disclosed that Exhibit 104 includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Ronen Luzon, the Chief Executive Officer of My Size, Inc., signed the report on December 30, 2024. As per the filing, the company stated that the information provided is accurate and compliant with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This exercise of warrants and subsequent proceeds mark a strategic financial move for My Size, Inc., providing a significant influx of capital into the company.

Please note that this news article is based on the details provided in the Form 8-K submitted by My Size, Inc. to the SEC on December 27, 2024.

