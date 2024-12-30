N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 361,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,154,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

