Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
Shares of NNE opened at $25.32 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
