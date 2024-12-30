National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 598,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,440,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

National Vision Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. National Vision’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 140.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 37.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in National Vision by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

