Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50. Approximately 484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,899,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.