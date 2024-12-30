Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50. Approximately 484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.09.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.