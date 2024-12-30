Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 8,552 shares.The stock last traded at $28.05 and had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NYAX. Barclays upped their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Nayax Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 107.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 184.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

