Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

VCSA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Vacasa Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 916,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 290.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 1,286.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

