Neometals (LON:NMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Neometals Ltd (LON:NMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.99 ($0.04).

Neometals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

About Neometals

(Get Free Report)

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.