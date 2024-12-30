Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.21. Nephros has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEPH

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.