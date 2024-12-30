Netcall (LON:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.37), with a volume of 137156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.55 ($1.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Netcall Trading Up 0.4 %

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.39. The stock has a market cap of £179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,633.33 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Netcall

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13), for a total value of £144,000 ($181,154.86). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03), for a total value of £82,000 ($103,157.63). 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

