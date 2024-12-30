Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $889.71 and last traded at $894.19. 676,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,583,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.55.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,183 shares of company stock worth $125,841,817. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

