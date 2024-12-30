New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
New Age Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
