NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,411,300.80. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,446 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,105. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.