NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 480,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

