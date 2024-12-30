NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 480,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.