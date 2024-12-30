Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
Shares of CONXF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
