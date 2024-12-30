Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 209390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.81).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £871.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.26.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.