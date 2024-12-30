Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.7 days.
Nitori Trading Up 2.8 %
NCLTF traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $116.03. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09.
About Nitori
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nitori
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.