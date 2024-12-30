Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.7 days.

Nitori Trading Up 2.8 %

NCLTF traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $116.03. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising and public relations support; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance agency and clothing related, as well as information system and digital base businesses.

