Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.77. 5,188,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. American Trust boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 139.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $17,276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

