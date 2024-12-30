NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69. 9,459,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,799,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 81.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

