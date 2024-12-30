Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 1,986,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,762,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £368,689.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

