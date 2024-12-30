NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.65. 4,283,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,567,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $182,983.08. This trade represents a 82.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,780 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.