Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 253.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 118,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 531,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,169. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

