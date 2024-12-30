Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Appoints Coale Mechlin as Portfolio Manager

On December 30, 2024, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) made a significant announcement concerning the appointment of Coale Mechlin as a portfolio manager. Coale Mechlin, who currently serves as a portfolio manager on Nuveen’s Leveraged Finance investment team, will now be extending his expertise to focus on the platform’s bank loan strategies within the Fund.

Mechlin’s responsibilities in this new role will encompass providing support for the day-to-day oversight and monitoring of the platform’s bank loan strategies. His professional journey includes joining Nuveen back in 2017 as a research analyst where he specialized in covering the Technology sector. Prior to his tenure at Nuveen, Mechlin accumulated experience as a high yield/senior loan capital markets associate for J.P. Morgan and as an analyst for the UBS Investment Bank.

Mechlin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wesleyan University. It is noteworthy to mention that there are no alterations to the Fund’s investment objectives or policies following Mechlin’s appointment.

Mark L. Winget, Vice President and Secretary of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, signed off the report in adherence to the stipulated requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Fund ensures compliance by entrusting only duly authorized personnel like Winget to sign such reports.

