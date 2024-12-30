Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. The trade was a 59.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 36.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:JFR opened at $8.92 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

