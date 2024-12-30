NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 19446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 352.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

