NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.67 and last traded at $137.33. Approximately 60,381,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 377,788,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 53.0% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 42,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 128,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

