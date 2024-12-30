OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OCCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 82,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,213. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
