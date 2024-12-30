OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OCCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 82,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,213. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFS Credit stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCCI Free Report ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.79% of OFS Credit worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

