Onex (TSE:ONEX) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy” Rating

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$111.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$113.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Onex has a 12 month low of C$85.36 and a 12 month high of C$118.91.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

