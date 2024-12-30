OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 84,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 87,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

