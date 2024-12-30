Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.55 and last traded at $165.86. Approximately 1,134,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,337,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

