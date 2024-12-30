Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.61 and last traded at $93.37, with a volume of 29553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

