Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:OXBRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Oxbridge Re
