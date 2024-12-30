Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OXBRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

