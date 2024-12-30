Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 14.6% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 1,503,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,877,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £496.53 ($624.64). 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.