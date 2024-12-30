Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 1,805 shares trading hands.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $499.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
