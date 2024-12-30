Patrick Dennis Gamble Purchases 10,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Dennis Gamble acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$24,700.00.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.