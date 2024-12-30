PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.66 and last traded at $85.07. 1,504,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,854,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,182,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,586,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 120.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

