PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $151.09 and last traded at $151.45. Approximately 992,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,572,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

