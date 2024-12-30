Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Insider James Garner Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,521.74).
James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, James Garner bought 125,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$8,875.00 ($5,512.42).
- On Thursday, November 14th, James Garner purchased 375,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($18,633.54).
Percheron Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Percheron Therapeutics
